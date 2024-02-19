The Take: The story of Hind Rajab

Trapped alone in a car, surrounded by her dead family members – Hind Rajab’s final moments.

Six-year-old Hind Rajab spent three hours on the phone with Palestinian emergency services, crying for help, stranded in a car under Israeli fire in Gaza. Her relatives were killed while trying to escape. Twelve days later, she was found dead. What happened after Hind’s phone line went dark?

In this episode:

Nebal Farsakh (@FarsakhNebal) – media director at the Palestine Red Crescent Society

Rana Faqih – disaster preparedness and response coordinator for PRCS

Hisham Mhanna (@MhannaHesham) – spokesperson in Gaza for the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)

