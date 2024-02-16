Podcast, The Take
The Take: As Israel attacks Rafah, how will Egypt respond at the border?

Egypt could soon face more hard decisions along its crossing with Gaza as Israel’s offensive nears its border.

A member of the military stands guard at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah, Egypt, November 30, 2023
A member of the military stands guard at the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, during a temporary truce between Hamas and Israel, in Rafah, Egypt, November 30, 2023 [Mohamed Abd el-Ghany/Reuters]
Published On 16 Feb 2024

Will Israel invade Rafah? At Gaza’s southernmost point, 1.5 million Palestinians are trapped after being pushed there during months of relentless Israeli attacks. That’s put the spotlight on Egypt, which shares a border and complicated history with Gaza.

In this episode: 

  • Mirette F Mabrouk (@mmabrouk), Middle East Institute senior fellow
  • Youmna ElSayed (@YoumnaElSayed17), Al Jazeera correspondent
  • Reem, Family member of Palestinians trapped in Gaza

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin, Ashish Malhotra and Zaina Badr with our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan and Sarí el-Khalili fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

