The Take: As Israel attacks Rafah, how will Egypt respond at the border?

Egypt could soon face more hard decisions along its crossing with Gaza as Israel’s offensive nears its border.

Will Israel invade Rafah? At Gaza’s southernmost point, 1.5 million Palestinians are trapped after being pushed there during months of relentless Israeli attacks. That’s put the spotlight on Egypt, which shares a border and complicated history with Gaza.

In this episode:

Mirette F Mabrouk (@mmabrouk), Middle East Institute senior fellow

Youmna ElSayed (@YoumnaElSayed17), Al Jazeera correspondent

Reem, Family member of Palestinians trapped in Gaza

