As Africa’s visa restrictions fall, what will it mean for Africans?

Kenya is now visa-free for all visitors, but for Africans, will it lead to more accessible travel?

Visa-free travel is on the rise in Africa, with Malawi the latest country to ease restrictions. Earlier this year, Kenya took an even bigger step, going visa-free for all visitors. The move left Kenyans asking if this will lead to more accessible travel. Travel restrictions have been labelled by some as a “new apartheid” rooted in racism. But if more countries follow suit, could that change?

Parselelo ole Kantai, Politics and society editor at African Arguments

