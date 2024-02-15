Podcast, The Take
As Africa’s visa restrictions fall, what will it mean for Africans?

Kenya is now visa-free for all visitors, but for Africans, will it lead to more accessible travel?

Kenya Airways planes are seen parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport near Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 28, 2016
Kenya Airways planes are seen parked at the Jomo Kenyatta International airport near Kenya's capital Nairobi, April 28, 2016 [Thomas Mukoya/Reuters]
Published On 15 Feb 2024

Visa-free travel is on the rise in Africa, with Malawi the latest country to ease restrictions. Earlier this year, Kenya took an even bigger step, going visa-free for all visitors. The move left Kenyans asking if this will lead to more accessible travel. Travel restrictions have been labelled by some as a “new apartheid” rooted in racism. But if more countries follow suit, could that change?

In this episode: 

  • Parselelo ole Kantai, Politics and society editor at African Arguments

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan with guest host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera