The Take: How much change can Indonesia’s ‘festival of democracy’ bring?

More than 100 million fingers are expected to take a dip in purple ink across Indonesia, as voters turn out for the world’s largest single-day election. But the person who might have the most sway isn’t even on the ballot: Indonesia’s current president, Joko Widodo. So how much change can Indonesians expect?

Jessica Washington (@JesWashington), Al Jazeera Asia correspondent in Jakarta

