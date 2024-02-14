Podcast, The Take
News|Elections

The Take: How much change can Indonesia’s ‘festival of democracy’ bring?

Indonesians to elect successor to President Joko Widodo, in complex single-day election.

Supporters of Indonesia's Defence Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, react at their campaign rally in Jakarta, Indonesia February 10, 2024
Supporters of Indonesia's Defence Minister and presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto and his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, react at their campaign rally in Jakarta, Indonesia February 10, 2024 [Kim Kyung-hoon/Reuters]
Published On 14 Feb 2024

More than 100 million fingers are expected to take a dip in purple ink across Indonesia, as voters turn out for the world’s largest single-day election. But the person who might have the most sway isn’t even on the ballot: Indonesia’s current president, Joko Widodo. So how much change can Indonesians expect?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode: 

  • Jessica Washington (@JesWashington), Al Jazeera Asia correspondent in Jakarta

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li and Fahrinisa Campana with our host, Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Sarí el-Khalili fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera