The Take: How much change can Indonesia’s ‘festival of democracy’ bring?
Indonesians to elect successor to President Joko Widodo, in complex single-day election.
More than 100 million fingers are expected to take a dip in purple ink across Indonesia, as voters turn out for the world’s largest single-day election. But the person who might have the most sway isn’t even on the ballot: Indonesia’s current president, Joko Widodo. So how much change can Indonesians expect?
In this episode:
- Jessica Washington (@JesWashington), Al Jazeera Asia correspondent in Jakarta
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Chloe K Li and Fahrinisa Campana with our host, Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin and Sarí el-Khalili fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
