The Take: Why the Texas border crisis is sparking a political showdown

US border town becomes epicentre of immigration feud between Biden and Republicans, leaving migrants in the middle.

Migrants seeking asylum in the US gather near the fence on the US-Mexico border, as they wait to be processed by US Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico January 23, 2024
People seeking asylum in the US gather near the fence on the US-Mexico border as they wait to be processed by US Border Patrol in El Paso, Texas, on January 23, 2024 [Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters]
Published On 13 Feb 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is testing how far he can go to restrict immigration across the United States border with Mexico. His policies have led to a standoff with President Joe Biden’s administration and the US Supreme Court, and that’s playing out in the small border town of Eagle Pass, Texas. So what does it mean for migrants caught between razor wire and the Rio Grande?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat and Miranda Lin with our host, Malika Bilal. Sarí el-Khalili fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera