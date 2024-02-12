The Take: Is Israel replacing Palestinian workers with Indians?

With Israel keeping Palestinian workers out of the country, some Israeli companies are bringing Indian workers in.

More than 100,000 Palestinian workers are banned from entering Israel amid its ongoing war on Gaza. Now, Israeli companies are recruiting in India. What is India’s relationship with Israel four months into the war?

In this episode:

Arbab Ali (@arbabali_jmi) – freelance journalist

Clifton D’Rozario (@clifroz) – national secretary, All India Central Council of Trade Unions

Azad Essa (@azadessa) – author of Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance Between India and Israel

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Amy Walters with our host Natasha Del Toro.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

