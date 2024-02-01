Podcast, The Take
The Take: Shoot first, walk free – how US ‘stand your ground’ laws spread

Critics say self-defence laws may be helping people get away with murder.

Law enforcement officials show collected weapons during a gun buy-back in 2012 in San Diego, California, the US. Hundreds of San Diegans lined up to exchange their unwanted guns for gift cards [Sam Hodgson/Reuters]
Published On 1 Feb 2024

Are “stand your ground” laws helping people get away with murder? Thirty-eight US states have laws allowing people the right to use deadly force if they claim to be in fear of their lives. Critics call them “shoot first” laws. Al Jazeera’s documentary programme Fault Lines joins us to explore two homicide cases and two families’ fights for answers.

In this episode: 

  • Amina Waheed, producer, Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines (@AJFaultLines)

Watch the Fault Lines documentary License to Kill: How ‘stand your ground’ lets shooters go free here.

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Zaina Badr, Khaled Soltan, and our host, Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

