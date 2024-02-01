The Take: Shoot first, walk free – how US ‘stand your ground’ laws spread

Critics say self-defence laws may be helping people get away with murder.

Are “stand your ground” laws helping people get away with murder? Thirty-eight US states have laws allowing people the right to use deadly force if they claim to be in fear of their lives. Critics call them “shoot first” laws. Al Jazeera’s documentary programme Fault Lines joins us to explore two homicide cases and two families’ fights for answers.

In this episode:

Amina Waheed, producer, Al Jazeera’s Fault Lines (@AJFaultLines)

