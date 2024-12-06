The Take: As France’s Notre Dame reopens, whose heritage is worth $1bn?

Notre Dame of Paris reopens after a $1bn restoration, sparking questions about whose heritage we choose to preserve.

Notre Dame of Paris is reopening with great fanfare after a $1bn rebuilding effort following a devastating fire nearly six years ago. But why do some architectural treasures receive attention and resources, while others are overlooked? Who decides what history to preserve?

In this episode:

Leopold Lambert @TheFunambulist_ – Architect and Editor-in-Chief of The Funambulist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Tamara Khandaker and Cole van Miltenburg with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

