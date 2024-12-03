The Take: What is happening in Syria?

After a shock opposition offensive, Syrian Army forces have responded with Russian help.

Over the past week, Syrian opposition fighters have seized control of Aleppo and advanced further south towards Hama. This unexpected move has reignited what was largely a frozen conflict. In response, the Syrian Army, with support from Russia and reportedly, Iraqi militias, has intensified bombing campaigns on opposition-held areas. So, what’s next for Syria’s war?

