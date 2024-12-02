The Take: All That Remains – a 13-year-old Gaza amputee’s journey to hope

Fault Lines follows Leyan on her journey to the US for life-changing treatment.

At just 13, Leyan, an amputee from Gaza, travels to the United States for medical treatment. Her journey reflects the immense challenges faced by thousands of children who have lost limbs in the war, underscoring their ongoing struggles and the urgent need for the world’s attention. Our guest, filmmaker Rhana Natour, tells Leyan’s story in All That Remains, a Fault Lines documentary on Al Jazeera.

In this episode:

Rhana Natour (@RNatourious), filmmaker

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat, Chloe K. Li with Sarí el-Khalili, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Ashish Malhotra, Cole van Miltenburg, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolome, Sonia Bhagat, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K. Li, Ashish Malhotra, Khaled Soltan and Amy Walters. Our editorial interns are Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh and Cole van Miltenburg. Our host is Malika Bilal. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

