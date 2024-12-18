The Take: Why are Mozambique’s youth protesting?

Mozambique’s protests challenge decades of leadership as a new generation fights for change against government crackdowns.

Protests have erupted across Mozambique, where a disputed election has sparked a powerful movement for change. Thousands are defying a violent government crackdown, demanding an end to decades of dominance by the governing party. But this isn’t just about politics—it’s about a generation fighting for their future. What’s driving the unrest, and how might it reshape the country’s path forward?

