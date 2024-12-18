Podcast, The Take
The Take: Why are Mozambique’s youth protesting?

Mozambique’s protests challenge decades of leadership as a new generation fights for change against government crackdowns.

A protester looks on near a burning barricade during a 'national shutdown' against the election outcome, in Maputo, Mozambique, November 7, 2024 [Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters]
Published On 18 Dec 2024

Protests have erupted across Mozambique, where a disputed election has sparked a powerful movement for change. Thousands are defying a violent government crackdown, demanding an end to decades of dominance by the governing party. But this isn’t just about politics—it’s about a generation fighting for their future. What’s driving the unrest, and how might it reshape the country’s path forward?

In this episode:

  • Zenaida Machado-Ezinteje (@zenaidamz),  senior researcher at Human Rights Watch

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat, and Sarí el-Khalili with Khaled Soltan, Chloe K Li, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Duha Mosaad, and our host, Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

