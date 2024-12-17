The Take: Why is Israel bombing Syria?

As Syria opens a new chapter after Bashar al-Assad, Israel plans further settlement of the occupied Golan Heights.

As Syria navigates a fragile political transition, Israel has wiped out much of Syrian military assets, pushed further into Syrian territory and approved a plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights. How will Syria’s new leadership respond?

Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi (@ajaltamimi), research fellow, Middle East Forum

