The Take: Why is Israel bombing Syria?
As Syria opens a new chapter after Bashar al-Assad, Israel plans further settlement of the occupied Golan Heights.
As Syria navigates a fragile political transition, Israel has wiped out much of Syrian military assets, pushed further into Syrian territory and approved a plan to expand settlements in the occupied Golan Heights. How will Syria’s new leadership respond?
In this episode:
- Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi (@ajaltamimi), research fellow, Middle East Forum
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hagir Saleh, Duha Mosaad, Chloe K Li and our host, Malika Bilal.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube