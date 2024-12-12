The Take: After Trump’s win, Haitian migrants face an uncertain future

In recent months, tens of thousands of Haitians have fled escalating gang violence and a worsening humanitarian crisis in their home country. Most of those who make the gruelling journey to the US-Mexico border are denied asylum in the US. Meanwhile, President-elect Donald Trump has threatened to deport Haitian recipients of Temporary Protected Status. What does the future hold for Haitians under the Trump administration?

Imaeyen Ibanga

