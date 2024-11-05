The Take: On Election Day, what’s driving the fight for US swing states?

US journalists spotlight issues in the 2024 election in the battleground states which could swing the vote.

In the US election, seven battleground states could swing the contest towards Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Kamala Harris. Voters in these states have faced a barrage of outreach and campaign visits. We hear from a panel of local journalists taking the pulse of their communities, on the calculus of voters they’ve been talking to and the issues that matter most.

In this episode:

Ruth Conniff (@rconniff), editor-in-chief, Wisconsin Examiner

George Chidi (@neonflag), politics and democracy reporter, The Guardian

Sophia Lo (@sophiamaylo), producer, City Cast Pittsburgh

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li, Sonia Bhagat, Ashish Malhotra, Khaled Soltan and Sarí el-Khalili with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Cole Van Miltenburg, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh and our host, Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

