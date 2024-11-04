The Take: Who will get the Arab American vote in Michigan?

In the crucial swing state of Michigan, the Arab and Muslim community is divided over who to vote for.

Arab and Muslim Americans in the state of Michigan are grappling with a critical choice this election. Nearly 400,000 Arab Americans in the state were instrumental in delivering Michigan to elect Joe Biden in 2020. This time, however, many feel betrayed by his administration’s support for Israel’s wars in Gaza and Lebanon. With candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris running neck and neck in Michigan, what stance will these voters take?

In this episode:

Ali Harb (@Harbpeace), Al Jazeera Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker and Sarí el-Khalili, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, Cole van Miltenburg, and our host, Malika Bilal.

