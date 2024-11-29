The Take: Eating our way out of climate collapse

The Plant Based Treaty is an initiative that puts food systems at the center of tackling the climate crisis.

A third of greenhouse gas emissions come from the food industry, largely from meat, dairy and eggs. The international Plant Based Treaty aims to combat this by advocating for a vegan diet as a key solution to climate change. Backed by cities, universities, Nobel laureates and thousands of individuals, it seeks to align global efforts with the Paris Agreement.

In this episode:

Juan Pablo Casadiego (@casadiego_juan), Plant Based Treaty coordinator

Anita Krajnc (@animalrightsyay), Plant Based Treaty coordinator

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome, Veronique Eshaya with Sarí el-Khalili, Duha Mossad, Hagir Saleh, Cole van Miltenburg, Manny Panaretos, and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

