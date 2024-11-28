The Take: Will the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire hold in Lebanon?

As a ceasefire is reached in Lebanon, the Israeli military intensifies its attacks across Gaza.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah has taken effect, aiming to end more than a year of war in Lebanon. As displaced families return home and celebrations erupt in Lebanon’s streets, uncertainty looms over how long the fragile peace will last.

In this episode:

Justin Salhani (@JustinSalhani), Al Jazeera Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat, and Chloe K. Li, with Sarí el-Khalili, Ashish Malhotra, Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Hagir Saleh, Khaled Soltan, and our host, Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

