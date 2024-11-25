The Take: What’s behind the Sahel’s wave of coups?

Between 2020-2024, the broader Sahel saw 11 coup attempts. As global power shifts, what does it mean for the people?

What does the wave of coups in the Sahel mean for its people? Since 2020, Central and West Africa have faced more than 10 coup attempts. Meanwhile, global powers are shifting, as Russia eclipses France and the United States in the region’s geopolitics. In a region where people are demanding security and dignity, what could lie ahead for the rest of the decade?

In this episode:

