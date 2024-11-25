Podcast, The Take
The Take: What’s behind the Sahel’s wave of coups?

Between 2020-2024, the broader Sahel saw 11 coup attempts. As global power shifts, what does it mean for the people?

Children who fled from attacks of armed militants in the Sahel region play football at a camp for internally displaced people in Kaya, Burkina Faso, on November 23, 2020 [Zohra Bensemra/Reuters]
What does the wave of coups in the Sahel mean for its people? Since 2020, Central and West Africa have faced more than 10 coup attempts. Meanwhile, global powers are shifting, as Russia eclipses France and the United States in the region’s geopolitics. In a region where people are demanding security and dignity, what could lie ahead for the rest of the decade?

