The Take: As Sudan’s civil war rages on, what price do women pay?

Reports of suicide and sexual enslavement in Sudan show the price women are paying as rape is used as a weapon of war.

Widespread sexual violence is becoming a tragic hallmark of Sudan’s ongoing civil war. Women and children also make up the majority of the 14 million displaced. Our guest visits Sudanese refugees in Chad and shares the stories of the women there.

In this episode:

Dominique Isabelle Hyde (@DominiqueHyde), UNHCR Director of External Relations

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Sonia Bhagat, and Amy Walters, with Phillip Lanos, Cole Van Miltenburg, Doha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

