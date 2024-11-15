Podcast, The Take
The Take: As Sudan’s civil war rages on, what price do women pay?

Reports of suicide and sexual enslavement in Sudan show the price women are paying as rape is used as a weapon of war.

Women from Geneina, West Darfur, weep after receiving news of their missing relatives in Ardamata, as they waited for them in Adre, Chad, November 7, 2023. Ardamata was the latest site of an ethnic purge led by the RSF and allied Arab militias against the ethnic African Masalit tribe [El Tayeb Siddig/Reuters]
Widespread sexual violence is becoming a tragic hallmark of Sudan’s ongoing civil war. Women and children also make up the majority of the 14 million displaced. Our guest visits Sudanese refugees in Chad and shares the stories of the women there.

  • Dominique Isabelle Hyde (@DominiqueHyde), UNHCR Director of External Relations

