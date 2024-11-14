Podcast, The Take
The Take: After deadly floods, Spain faces a political storm

Public outrage mounts in Valencia as shock from deadly floods gives way to protests demanding accountability.

People protest the emergency response and management of the deadly floods in eastern Spain and call for the resignation of Valencia's regional leader, Carlos Mazon, at Puerta del Sol square in Madrid, Spain, November 9, 2024 [Susana Vera/Reuters]
Published On 14 Nov 2024

The deadly floods in Spain have revealed a deeper crisis as public outrage grows over government mismanagement in Valencia. With mud-slinging at the king and queen, protesters demanding the resignation of regional leader Carlos Mazon, and now thousands evacuated in Malaga, how will authorities respond to mounting anger and prepare for future climate disasters?

