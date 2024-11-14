The Take: After deadly floods, Spain faces a political storm

Public outrage mounts in Valencia as shock from deadly floods gives way to protests demanding accountability.

The deadly floods in Spain have revealed a deeper crisis as public outrage grows over government mismanagement in Valencia. With mud-slinging at the king and queen, protesters demanding the resignation of regional leader Carlos Mazon, and now thousands evacuated in Malaga, how will authorities respond to mounting anger and prepare for future climate disasters?

In this episode:

Marcos Bartolome (@bartoleiros), Producer, The Take

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sonia Bhagat, and Tamara Khandaker with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Cole van Miltenberg, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube