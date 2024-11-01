The Take: Jill Stein on the 2024 US election

The Green Party candidate talks to The Take about her presidential run.

Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein is polling at 2 percent nationally, drawing attention from US voters as the “anti-genocide” candidate for her opposition to US support for Israel. Her opponents in the Democratic Party label her a “spoiler” in key swing states. So what is she trying to achieve – and what does her candidacy say about the state of US democracy?

In this episode:

Jill Stein (@DrJillStein), Green Party presidential candidate

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sonia Bhagat and Chloe K Li with Phillip Lanos, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, Cole van Miltenburg, and our host, Malika Bilal. </em

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

