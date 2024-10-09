The Take: The Jewish workers ousted for supporting Palestine

A new investigation finds that employees at some Jewish institutions in the United States have lost jobs over their support for Palestine in the year since October 7, 2023. Many say their support for an end to Israel’s war on Gaza is grounded in their Jewish values. How has their dissent changed their communities – and what might it mean for the future?

