The Take: Will a racist joke about Puerto Rico change the US election?

After a controversial joke from a comedian at a Trump rally, how Puerto Ricans are responding.

Published On 30 Oct 2024

A joke at a Donald Trump rally has brought Puerto Ricans in the swing state of Pennsylvania into the spotlight. While Puerto Ricans on the island, a US commonwealth, cannot vote, could those on the mainland change the course of the US election?

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Tamara Khandaker, and Chloe K Li, with Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, Cole van Miltenburg, and our host, Natasha Del Toro in for Malika Bilal. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

