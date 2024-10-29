The Take: Israel’s campaign against Al Jazeera journalists in Gaza

Al Jazeera rejects Israel’s claim that six of its Gaza-based journalists are members of Hamas or the Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Israel has accused six of Al Jazeera’s reporters in Gaza of being operatives for Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad – allegations the network condemned as fabricated. We look at Al Jazeera’s fight to report from Gaza, the dangers its journalists face, and the broader implications of Israel’s efforts to keep international media out of the Gaza Strip.

In this episode:

Mohamed Moawad (@moawady), managing editor of Al Jazeera Arabic

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Sonia Bhagat, Tamara Khandaker, and Sarí el-Khalili, with Duha Mosaad, Cole van Miltenburg and our host, Natasha Del Toro, in for Malika Bilal.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Phillip Lanos, Chloe K. Li, Ashish Malhotra, Khaled Soltan, and Amy Walters. Our editorial interns are Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, and Cole van Miltenburg. Our host is Malika Bilal. Our engagement producers are Munera Al Dosari, Adam Abou-Gad, and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is lead of audience engagement.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube