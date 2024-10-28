The Take: Will Iran retaliate for Israel’s latest attack?

Israeli forces launched strikes on military targets across Iran early Saturday, claiming they were in response to ongoing regional attacks by “Iran and its proxies”. Hours later, Israel announced it had “achieved its objectives” and warned Tehran against retaliation. Will Iran answer back, and what could that mean for the region?

In this episode:

Alex Gatopolous (@AlexGatopoulos), defence editor, Al Jazeera English

Episode Credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan, David Enders and Sonia Baghat with Hagir Saleh, and our host, Kevin Hirten in for Malika Bilal. It was edited by Ney Alvarez.

David Enders mixed this episode. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Our engagement producers are Munera AlDosari, Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Aya Elmileik is lead of audience engagement.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. We’ll be back tomorrow.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube