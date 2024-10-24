The Take: Uncovering Meta’s censorship policies on Palestine

Current and former Meta employees blow the whistle on the company’s mishandling of pro-Palestinian content and retaliation against staff members who speak out. An AJ+ documentary uncovers internal struggles, with testimonies of routine deletion of Palestine-related posts and a deep-seated pro-Israel bias. How do these policies shape public perception of the Gaza conflict?

In this episode:

Dena Takruri (@Dena), AJ+ Senior Presenter

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat, Amy Walters, and Sarí el-Khalili with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Duha Mosaad, Cole van Miltenburg, Hagir Saleh, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube