Podcast, The Take
News|Israel-Palestine conflict

The Take: Uncovering Meta’s censorship policies on Palestine

Human Rights Watch accuses Meta of silencing pro-Palestine voices amid increased social media censorship since October 7.

Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg attends a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, the United States, January 31, 2024 [Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters]
Published On 24 Oct 2024

Current and former Meta employees blow the whistle on the company’s mishandling of pro-Palestinian content and retaliation against staff members who speak out. An AJ+ documentary uncovers internal struggles, with testimonies of routine deletion of Palestine-related posts and a deep-seated pro-Israel bias. How do these policies shape public perception of the Gaza conflict?

In this episode:

  • Dena Takruri (@Dena), AJ+ Senior Presenter

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Sonia Bhagat, Amy Walters, and Sarí el-Khalili with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Duha Mosaad, Cole van Miltenburg, Hagir Saleh, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Sarí el-Khalili. 

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. 

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera

Advertisement