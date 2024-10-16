The Take: El Chapo’s sons clash with rival cartel in Sinaloa showdown

Mexico’s newest president faces her first major security challenge as a cartel leader’s arrest has sparked a turf war.

The arrest of Sinaloa cartel leader “El Mayo” has ignited a brutal power struggle in northwestern Mexico. With hundreds dead and civilians living in fear in Culiacan, cartel violence has closed schools and imposed a de facto curfew. As Mexico’s new President Claudia Sheinbaum takes office, what can she do to bring peace?

John Holman (@johnholman100), Al Jazeera correspondent

This episode was produced by Amy Walters, Sonia Bhagat and Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Hagir Saleh, Duha Mosaad, Cole van Miltenburg and our host, Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. We’ll be back tomorrow.

