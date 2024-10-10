The Take: How has Israeli society shifted since October 7?

Even as Israelis have grown more critical of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the last year, their complaints have been largely disconnected from Palestinian suffering. With a society shifting further to the right and a media landscape that echoes the government’s narrative, how has the war changed at all for Israeli society? And what future awaits Israelis who oppose the actions being done in their name?

In this episode:

Mairav Zonszein (@mairavz), Senior Israel Analyst, Crisis Group

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Tamara Khandaker with Phillip Lanos, Cole van Miltenburg, Duha Mosaad, Hagir Saleh, and our host, Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera Al Dosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

