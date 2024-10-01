The Take: Who was Hassan Nasrallah – and what will Lebanon be without him?

After Nasrallah’s assassination by Israel, Lebanon waits with bated breath for an Israeli ground invasion.

Lebanon is preparing as the threat of an Israeli ground invasion becomes reality. This follows the assassination of Hezbollah leader, Hassan Nasrallah and a bombardment that has killed 1,000 people and wounded more than 6,000 in recent weeks. How could his assassination reshape the region?

In this episode:

Ali Hashem, (@alihashem_tv) Al Jazeera correspondent

Sami Hermez (@HermezSami) associate professor, Northwestern University in Qatar

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra, Chloe K Li, and Duha Mosaad with Phillip Lanos, Hagir Saleh, Cole Van Miltenburg and our host Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editor is Hisham Abu Salah. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio. We’ll be back tomorrow.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube