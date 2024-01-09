The Take: How Sheikh Hasina’s journey to power transformed Bangladesh

Political heir of Bangladesh’s founding father fought for democracy, but is now accused of undermining it.

Sheikh Hasina has won a fourth straight term as Bangladesh’s prime minister. The daughter of the country’s founding father earned her own reputation as a pro-democracy leader. But in recent years she has been accused of cracking down on critics, with the opposition boycotting this year’s elections and calling them a sham.

In this episode:

Tanvir Chowdhury (@tanvirbengal), Al Jazeera Bangladesh Correspondent/Producer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Miranda Lin with David Enders and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana, Amy Walters and Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube