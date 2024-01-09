The Take: How Sheikh Hasina’s journey to power transformed Bangladesh
Political heir of Bangladesh’s founding father fought for democracy, but is now accused of undermining it.
Sheikh Hasina has won a fourth straight term as Bangladesh’s prime minister. The daughter of the country’s founding father earned her own reputation as a pro-democracy leader. But in recent years she has been accused of cracking down on critics, with the opposition boycotting this year’s elections and calling them a sham.
Keep readinglist of 4 items
A Hamas leader is killed – what’s the state of play in the Middle East?
The Take: Israel, Palestine, BDS, and the right to boycott in the US
The Take: Is artificial intelligence the future of music?
In this episode:
- Tanvir Chowdhury (@tanvirbengal), Al Jazeera Bangladesh Correspondent/Producer
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Miranda Lin with David Enders and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana, Amy Walters and Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
Connect with us:
@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube