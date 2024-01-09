Podcast, The Take
The Take: How Sheikh Hasina’s journey to power transformed Bangladesh

Political heir of Bangladesh’s founding father fought for democracy, but is now accused of undermining it.

A student holds a placard of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina while celebrating the formation day of Bangladesh Chhatra League, the student wing of the Bangladesh Awami League, at the University of Dhaka, ahead of the general election in Dhaka, Bangladesh, January 4, 2024 [Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters]
Published On 9 Jan 2024

Sheikh Hasina has won a fourth straight term as Bangladesh’s prime minister. The daughter of the country’s founding father earned her own reputation as a pro-democracy leader. But in recent years she has been accused of cracking down on critics, with the opposition boycotting this year’s elections and calling them a sham.

In this episode: 

  • Tanvir Chowdhury (@tanvirbengal), Al Jazeera Bangladesh Correspondent/Producer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Miranda Lin with David Enders and our host Malika Bilal. Fahrinisa Campana, Amy Walters and Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

