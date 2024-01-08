The Take: In a new space race, who’s in and who’s out?

The Take examines why some countries are aiming for the moon and beyond.

Are we entering a new space race? This month, Japan aims to land a probe on the moon’s south pole. If it’s successful, it would be the fifth nation ever to conduct a successful moon landing. Just months earlier, India became the fourth. Is the next generation of the space race heating up, and what will it mean for democratic access to space?

In this episode:

Namrata Goswami (@namygoswami), professor, Thunderbird School of Global Management, Arizona State University

