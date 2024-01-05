A Hamas leader is killed – what’s the state of play in the Middle East?
An air raid in Beirut, bombings in Iran, warships in the Red Sea – all in just the first week of 2024.
With the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Lebanon, twin blasts in Iran, and Israel’s continuing war on Gaza, 2024 is already off to a turbulent start in the Middle East. So what’s the state of play in the region?
In this episode:
- Rami Khouri (@RamiKhouri), Distinguished public policy fellow at American University of Beirut
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Ashish Malhotra, and our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li and Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
