A Hamas leader is killed – what’s the state of play in the Middle East?

An air raid in Beirut, bombings in Iran, warships in the Red Sea – all in just the first week of 2024.

With the assassination of a top Hamas leader in Lebanon, twin blasts in Iran, and Israel’s continuing war on Gaza, 2024 is already off to a turbulent start in the Middle East. So what’s the state of play in the region?

In this episode:

Rami Khouri (@RamiKhouri), Distinguished public policy fellow at American University of Beirut

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sarí el-Khalili, Ashish Malhotra, and our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li and Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube