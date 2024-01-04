Podcast, The Take
The Take: Israel, Palestine, BDS, and the right to boycott in the US

What do Palestine and Israel have to do with the boycott as a form of protest in the United States?

Palestinians call to boycott Israeli products during a protest in support of the people of Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 28, 2023
Palestinians call to boycott Israeli products during a protest in support of the people of Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Hebron, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, October 28, 2023 [Mussa Qawasma/Reuters]
Published On 4 Jan 2024

In the US, the history of the boycott as a protest movement dates back at least as far as the Boston Tea Party. Yet today, many states have legislation designed to penalise those boycotting. What does Israel have to do with the right to protest in the United States?

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana and our host Malika Bilal. Sarí el-Khalili and Negin Owliaei fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera