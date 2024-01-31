Podcast, The Take
The Take – ‘Lost trust’: Gaza residents await ceasefire deal

Officials from Qatar, Egypt, the United States and Israel are edging towards a deal with Hamas.

Palestinians carry bags of flour they grabbed from an aid truck near an Israeli checkpoint, as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City January 27, 2024
Palestinians carry bags of flour they grabbed from an aid truck near an Israeli checkpoint, as Gaza residents face crisis levels of hunger, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Gaza City January 27, 2024 [Hossam Azam/Reuters]
Published On 31 Jan 2024

After more than 100 days of war, Palestinians in Gaza are exhausted. But hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas rest on talks mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. From leaked audio with criticism of the negotiations to public statements of progress, the likelihood of a deal and relief for Gaza’s residents remains uncertain.

In this episode: 

  • Hoda Abdel-Hamid (@HodaAH), Al Jazeera senior correspondent
  • Maram Humaid (@MaramGaza), Al Jazeera journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sari el-Khalili with Khaled Soltan, Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, and our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li and Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

