The Take – ‘Lost trust’: Gaza residents await ceasefire deal

Officials from Qatar, Egypt, the United States and Israel are edging towards a deal with Hamas.

After more than 100 days of war, Palestinians in Gaza are exhausted. But hopes for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas rest on talks mediated by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar. From leaked audio with criticism of the negotiations to public statements of progress, the likelihood of a deal and relief for Gaza’s residents remains uncertain.

Hoda Abdel-Hamid (@HodaAH), Al Jazeera senior correspondent

Maram Humaid (@MaramGaza), Al Jazeera journalist

