The Take: Boeing 737 MAX planes are back in the air. Are they safe?
After being grounded following a midair emergency on an Alaska Airlines flight, the Boeing jets return to the sky.
Planning a flight? Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 is back in rotation, weeks after the US company came under fire for a near-catastrophic incident on one of its planes. Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was forced to make an emergency landing when part of its wall blew off mid-flight. It’s not the first time a 737 MAX has had problems. So what’s being done?
In this episode:
- Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir), aviation analyst and host, On-Air with Dan and Alex
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Fahrinisa Campana with our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
