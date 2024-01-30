The Take: Boeing 737 MAX planes are back in the air. Are they safe?

After being grounded following a midair emergency on an Alaska Airlines flight, the Boeing jets return to the sky.

Planning a flight? Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 is back in rotation, weeks after the US company came under fire for a near-catastrophic incident on one of its planes. Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was forced to make an emergency landing when part of its wall blew off mid-flight. It’s not the first time a 737 MAX has had problems. So what’s being done?

