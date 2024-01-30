Podcast, The Take
The Take: Boeing 737 MAX planes are back in the air. Are they safe?

After being grounded following a midair emergency on an Alaska Airlines flight, the Boeing jets return to the sky.

Alaska Airlines commercial airplanes are shown parked off to the side of the airport in San Diego, California, Calinforia, U.S. January 18, 2024, as the the National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation of the Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft
Alaska Airlines commercial planes are parked at the airport in San Diego, California, as the National Transportation Safety Board continues its investigation of Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft [Mike Blake/Reuters]
Published On 30 Jan 2024

Planning a flight? Boeing’s 737 MAX 9 is back in rotation, weeks after the US company came under fire for a near-catastrophic incident on one of its planes. Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 was forced to make an emergency landing when part of its wall blew off mid-flight. It’s not the first time a 737 MAX has had problems. So what’s being done?

In this episode: 

  • Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir), aviation analyst and host, On-Air with Dan and Alex

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Fahrinisa Campana with our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera