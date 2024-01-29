The Take: As US and UK air strikes land, Yemenis wonder what’s next

Yemen’s Houthis say Red Sea attacks will continue in the name of solidarity with Palestinians, despite strikes.

The United States and United Kingdom have launched air strikes in Yemen, in the name of stopping Houthi actions in the Red Sea. But the Houthis have continued their attacks on ships off Yemen’s coast, in the name of ending Israel’s war on Gaza. So as strikes shake Sanaa and the potential for escalation looms, where does that leave the Yemeni people?

In this episode:

Sama’a Al-Hamdani (@Yemeniaty), Yemen analyst and media commentator

Hakim Almasmari (@HakimAlmasmari), Yemen political mediator and former Yemen Post editor-in-chief

Hussain Al-Bukhaiti, Houthi affairs analyst

