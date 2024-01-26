Podcast, The Take
The Take: How long can Israel afford its war on Gaza?

As its assault on Gaza continues, what’s the economic cost for Israel?

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish people walk past a shop which buys and sells used religious Jewish books on a commercial street in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, January 2, 2023
Israeli economic activity has fallen, and consumption is down since the start of the war in Gaza [Ammar Awad/Reuters]
Published On 26 Jan 2024

Tourism is down, many businesses are empty and the economic costs of Israel’s war on Gaza are mounting. With a $15bn increased war budget and military spending reaching new heights under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, how long can Israel’s economy withstand the fight?

