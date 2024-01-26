The Take: How long can Israel afford its war on Gaza?

As its assault on Gaza continues, what’s the economic cost for Israel?

Tourism is down, many businesses are empty and the economic costs of Israel’s war on Gaza are mounting. With a $15bn increased war budget and military spending reaching new heights under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, how long can Israel’s economy withstand the fight?

Nimrod Flaschenberg (@Nimrod_Flash), writer and activist

