The Take: The forgotten Syrian earthquake survivors

Northwest Syria struggles to recover from last year’s earthquakes amid continuing attacks and decreasing international aid.

When two major earthquakes hit the Turkey-Syria border region on February 6, 2023, there was some hope that the catastrophe would bring renewed attention and aid to war-torn northwestern Syria. But almost a year later, those on the ground say the situation has only grown more dire and they feel more alone and desperate than ever.

