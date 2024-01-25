The Take: The forgotten Syrian earthquake survivors
Northwest Syria struggles to recover from last year’s earthquakes amid continuing attacks and decreasing international aid.
When two major earthquakes hit the Turkey-Syria border region on February 6, 2023, there was some hope that the catastrophe would bring renewed attention and aid to war-torn northwestern Syria. But almost a year later, those on the ground say the situation has only grown more dire and they feel more alone and desperate than ever.
In this episode:
- Ahmad Hallak (@ahmadkhallak), Aid worker in northwest Syria
- Hiba Ezzideen (@EzzideenHiba), Equity and Empowerment CEO
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Miranda Lin with our host Kevin Hirten. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. This episode was mixed by Joe Plourde. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
