The Take: The forgotten Syrian earthquake survivors

Northwest Syria struggles to recover from last year’s earthquakes amid continuing attacks and decreasing international aid.

A girl walks as she carries a child past tents erected for the internally displaced following an earthquake, on a land that was previously a driving school, in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria March 4, 2023
A girl walks as she carries a child past tents erected for the internally displaced following an earthquake, on a land that was previously a driving school, in the rebel-held town of Jandaris, Syria March 4, 2023 [Khalil Ashawi/Reuters]
Published On 25 Jan 2024

When two major earthquakes hit the Turkey-Syria border region on February 6, 2023, there was some hope that the catastrophe would bring renewed attention and aid to war-torn northwestern Syria. But almost a year later, those on the ground say the situation has only grown more dire and they feel more alone and desperate than ever.

In this episode: 

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin with our host Kevin Hirten. Khaled Soltan fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. This episode was mixed by Joe Plourde. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

