The Take: India’s Ram temple: A ‘new era’ for Hindu nationalism?

Indian PM Narendra Modi’s BJP fulfils decades-long promise to build temple on the site of a former mosque.

One of India’s most contested holy sites became a place of celebration on Monday. In the city of Ayodhya, at the site of a former mosque torn down by a mob, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Hindu temple. What does it say about the extent to which Hindu nationalism has taken root in India under Modi?

