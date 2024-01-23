Podcast, The Take
The Take: India’s Ram temple: A ‘new era’ for Hindu nationalism?

Indian PM Narendra Modi’s BJP fulfils decades-long promise to build temple on the site of a former mosque.

Hindu devotees gather near the Lord Ram temple after its inauguration, in Ayodhya, India, January 22, 2024
Hindu devotees gather near the Lord Ram temple after its inauguration, in Ayodhya, India, January 22, 2024 [Adnan Abidi/Reuters]
Published On 23 Jan 2024

One of India’s most contested holy sites became a place of celebration on Monday. In the city of Ayodhya, at the site of a former mosque torn down by a mob, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Hindu temple. What does it say about the extent to which Hindu nationalism has taken root in India under Modi?

In this episode: 

  • Charu Kasturi (@CharuKasturi), senior editor, Al Jazeera English

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Ashish Malhotra and Chloe K Li with our host Malika Bilal. Chloe K Li and Alexandra Locke fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

