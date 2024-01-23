The Take: India’s Ram temple: A ‘new era’ for Hindu nationalism?
Indian PM Narendra Modi’s BJP fulfils decades-long promise to build temple on the site of a former mosque.
One of India’s most contested holy sites became a place of celebration on Monday. In the city of Ayodhya, at the site of a former mosque torn down by a mob, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated a Hindu temple. What does it say about the extent to which Hindu nationalism has taken root in India under Modi?
In this episode:
- Charu Kasturi (@CharuKasturi), senior editor, Al Jazeera English
