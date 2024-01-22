The Take: What will remain of journalism in Gaza?

Journalists in Gaza are being killed nearly every day as the world stands by.

More than 100 journalists have been killed in Israel’s war on Gaza. The Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate says 96 were targeted by Israel. Inside Gaza, journalists feel abandoned by the world they are informing. What’s happening to Gaza’s journalists and why?

Anan Quzmar (@QuzmarAnan), volunteer at the Palestinian Journalists’ Syndicate

Ismael al Dahdouh, journalist

Akram Al Satarri, journalist

This episode was produced by Amy Walters with our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

