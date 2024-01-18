The Take: Palestinian joy at the AFC Asian Cup

Palestine’s first match at the AFC Asian Cup is met with joy despite loss to Iran.

The Palestinian national football team is at the AFC Asian Cup happening right now in Qatar. They play the United Arab Emirates today and played Iran on Sunday, where Palestinian pride echoed throughout the stadium. We head to the pitch for a look at the team’s challenges and achievements as the cup goes on.

In this episode:

Abdullah Al-Arian, Georgetown University associate professor of history, School of Foreign Service in Qatar

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Khaled Soltan and Chloe K Li with our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Threads and YouTube