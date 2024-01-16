The Take: OSIRIS-REx – the space mission to find the origins of life

A NASA mission to collect samples from an asteroid older than Earth could change our understanding of the solar system.

Why did life happen on Earth? And how did it begin? Even the world’s most advanced space scientists still don’t fully understand these questions, but a mission by NASA called OSIRIS-REx hopes to fill in the missing chapters from Earth’s origin story. The spacecraft travelled billions of kilometres to look for answers on the asteroid Bennu, which researchers describe as a time capsule from the earliest days of the solar system.

In this episode:

Colin Baker (@airlockben), Al Jazeera news editor

Zack Gainsforth (@zgainsforth), space scientist, University of California, Berkeley

Pierre Haenecour (@stardustpierre), cosmochemist, University of Arizona

Ashley King (@ashleyjking85), planetary scientist, Natural History Museum

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Miranda Lin and our host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik, and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

