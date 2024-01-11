Podcast, The Take
News|Israel War on Gaza

The Take: The last keffiyeh factory in Palestine

What is the keffiyeh and how is the last factory making them in Palestine doing?

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march around Herald Square as they take part in the 'Shut it Down for Palestine' protests in New York City, U.S., December 16, 2023
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march around Herald Square as they take part in the 'Shut it Down for Palestine' protests in New York City, US, December 16, 2023 [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Published On 11 Jan 2024

As the world sees the largest pro-Palestine protests on record, the interest in owning a keffiyeh is skyrocketing. Hirbawi is the last known factory making keffiyehs in Palestine. So how is that changing Hirbawi and the meaning behind the keffiyeh?

Keep reading

list of 4 itemsend of list

In this episode:

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K Li with our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on TwitterInstagram, FacebookThreads and YouTube

Source: Al Jazeera