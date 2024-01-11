The Take: The last keffiyeh factory in Palestine
What is the keffiyeh and how is the last factory making them in Palestine doing?
As the world sees the largest pro-Palestine protests on record, the interest in owning a keffiyeh is skyrocketing. Hirbawi is the last known factory making keffiyehs in Palestine. So how is that changing Hirbawi and the meaning behind the keffiyeh?
In this episode:
- Wafa Ghnaim (@tatreezandtea), Palestinian dress historian
- Azar Aghayev (@hirbawiusa), US distributor for Hirbawi
Episode credits:
This episode was produced by Chloe K Li with our host Malika Bilal. Khaled Soltan and Zaina Badr fact-checked this episode.
Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Joe Plourde mixed this episode. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.
Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.
