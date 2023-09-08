Delhi G20: Who’s in, who’s out, and our divided world

The G20 summit kicks off in India under yet another unifying theme, but the bloc is looking more divided.

With two major no-shows, the G20 summit theme of “One Earth, One Family, One Future” is on the rocks. Leaders and representatives from the world’s largest economies are getting together this weekend in New Delhi, India. But Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are not attending. With division among members and the unifying message seeming to fray, what can we expect from this year’s G20?

