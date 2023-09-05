Will Niger succeed in pushing France out?

Protests in Niger are bigger than they’ve ever been. A month after the military overthrew their president, protesters are focusing their anger on their former colonial power, France. And it’s not just the protesters – Niger’s top court also approved the expulsion of France’s ambassador. French President Emmanuel Macron insists the ambassador will stay. So what’s next for Niger and for France’s slippery hold on Francophone Africa?

In this episode:

Ahmed Idris, Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Amy Walters and our host Malika Bilal. Miranda Lin fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik. Munera AlDosari and Adam Abou-Gad are our engagement producers.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

