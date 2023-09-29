Tragedy strikes Iraq after fire at a wedding

A fire broke out at a Christian wedding in Iraq killing over 100 people in a community that has suffered under ISIL.

A fire broke out during a wedding in Nineveh governorate, Northern Iraq, in Hamdaniya’s Christian community. Within hours, the death toll had risen above 100 people, and over 150 have been injured. Fire extinguishing and rescue operations began soon after the blaze erupted, with victims being transferred to hospitals nationwide to be treated. Authorities expect the death toll to continue rising. Could this latest fire in Iraq have been prevented? And what does it mean for a community that’s only now returning from years of devastation?

