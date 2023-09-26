Gold, arms, Egypt – will an indictment bring down a US Senator?

Senator Bob Menendez faces allegations he took bribes and used his influence on behalf of the Egyptian government.

A US federal court has indicted New Jersey Senator Robert Menendez and his wife Nadine on corruption-related charges. The couple have reportedly accepted gold bars and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash in exchange for providing sensitive information about US foreign policy and other favors for Egyptian officials. It’s not the first time Menendez, who heads the Senate’s foreign relations committee, has been accused of corruption — but the detailed nature of the charges this time could be much more damning.

