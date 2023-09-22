Podcast, The Take
News|United Nations

In a fractured world, what role can the UN General Assembly play?

UNGA is the biggest diplomatic event of the year, but critics question whether it can make progress on major issues.

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, US, September 19, 2023 [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi addresses the 78th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, US, September 19, 2023 [Eduardo Munoz/Reuters]
Published On 22 Sep 2023

From ‘The Great Fracture’ to Ukraine to migration, a look at the ins and outs of the UN General Assembly.

In this episode: 

  • Mike Hanna (@mjahanna), Al Jazeera senior correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Sonia Bhagat, Miranda Lin and our host Malika Bilal. Ashish Malhotra and David Enders fact-checked this episode.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

Source: Al Jazeera