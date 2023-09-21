Debanking: How UK Muslims found common cause with Nigel Farage

Want to hear your voice on The Take? Record a voice message for International Podcast Day about why you listen and it could be featured on the show.

A bank account can be everything in an increasingly cashless society. In the United Kingdom, banks closed more than 343,000 accounts in the last financial year. The practice is known as “debunking”, and clients are given no notice or recourse after they’re flagged as potential risks. Muslim groups have complained for years that they are unfairly targeted. Their cause recently got an unexpected boost from far-right politician Nigel Farage after he uncovered that his account had also been shut down over his political beliefs. This week, the Financial Conduct Authority says a preliminary review has found “no evidence” that banks have shut or denied accounts over customers’ political beliefs. But while Farage’s case drew widespread attention and condemnation, many in the Muslim community say they are still suffering the consequences.

