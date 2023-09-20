What’s behind the US-Iran prisoner swap?

Could a US-Iran prisoner swap mean a thawing in relations between the two countries?

Five Iranian citizens and five US citizens were released on Monday in the highest-level diplomatic efforts between the two countries in years. What does this mean for Iran-US relations? And what could it mean for geopolitics in the Middle East?

Dorsa Jabbari (@DorsaJabbari), Al Jazeera correspondent in Tehran

Imran Khan (@ajimran), Al Jazeera senior correspondent in Doha

Heidi Zhou-Castro (@HeidiZhouCastro), Al Jazeera correspondent in Washington

This episode was produced by David Enders and Fahrinisa Campana and host Kevin Hirten, in for Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our lead of audience development and engagement is Aya Elmileik and Adam Abou-Gad is our engagement producer.

Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer, and Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

